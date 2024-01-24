Airtel prepays Rs 8K crore deferred spectrum liability

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,325 crore towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction to the Department of Telecom, the company said on Tuesday.

The telecom service provider won spectrum worth Rs 29,129.08 crore in the auctions that were held in March 2015. The company had paid Rs 11,374.7 crore for the spectrum, while the upfront amount due for the same was 47,832.20 crore.

“Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,325 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the auction of the year 2015, which were at an interest cost of 10%,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s wireless subscriber gain of 3.52 lakh pushed up the telecom service provider’s user base to 37.81 crore in October2023, according to TRAI data.

Its rival, the country’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh mobile users, while Vodafone Idea lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers in October.