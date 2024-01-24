ThinkEdu Conclave 2024: Spotlight on evolving job market; Start-ups role in non-linear growth

CHENNAI: The 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, brought attention to the evolving landscape of India’s job market and the crucial role that start-ups play in fostering non-linear growth.

Speakers MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, and Saji Gopinath, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology (better known as Digital University Kerala), shared insights on the changing dynamics of opportunities and entrepreneurship.

During the panel discussion titled “Taking Education Higher: Synergy in Opportunities" on Day 1 of the two-day conclave, Raman emphasised the vast opportunities available for students in the present scenario. However, he pointed out a prevalent challenge—students’ hesitancy towards entrepreneurship due to a fear of taking risks.

In response to a query posed by panel chair, senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, regarding the potential challenges encountered by entrepreneurs, Raman emphasised the enduring commitment entrepreneurs have to their work.

“For entrepreneurs, their jobs are not merely roles; they are enduring commitments,” he stated.

Delving into the dynamics of job creation, he pointed out the limitation of exponential growth in the number of engineering colleges in India without a corresponding surge in job opportunities.

“We can witness exponential growth in the number of engineering colleges in India, but realising a commensurate increase in job opportunities requires the proliferation of start-ups and innovation,” he said.