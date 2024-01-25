Ministry of Finance clears Rs 200 crore for Lakshadweep projects

NEW DELHI: Amid the India-Maldives controversy, the government has taken a bold step to enhance the allure of Lakshadweep for tourists by giving green signal to two projects there.

As per insiders, the Ministry of Finance has granted preliminary approval for two projects of Rs 200 crore in Lakshadweep -- development of western side port facilities at Kadamat Island and the development of western side port facilities at Kalpeni Island -- will be completed in two years time, say sources.

While the development of western side port facilities at Kadamat Island will cost Rs 107.86 crore, development of western side port at Kalpeni Island will cost Rs 139.96 crore.

“In terms of revised Sagarmala funding guidelines, Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration (UTLA) will proceed with required clearances and initiate tendering process. After tendering, the bidding process will begin,” a top source close to the development said.

The development comes at a time when Maldives is facing a potential tourism boycott after three officials mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came after Modi posted images of himself on social media platform X, walking along a beach in Lakshadweep. Though Modi didn’t mention Maldives, his post may have been seen as an attempt to draw tourists to Indian islands rather than Maldives. In response, three Maldives officials made derogatory remarks about Modi, leading to their suspension by the Maldives government.

Maldives’ tourism industry majorly thrives on Indian tourists. As per the Maldives’ tourism website, Indian tourists made maximum trips there by registering more than 2 lakh trips, followed by Russia and then China.