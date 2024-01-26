Ola to deploy 10,000 2-wheeler EVs in 2 months, scale up service across India by Dec

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing company Ola Mobility plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of year.

The company on Friday announced the launch of e-bike service in Delhi and Hyderabad.

In September 2023, Ola had launched a pilot project of e-bike service in Bangalore.

"In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across these (Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore) cities," the company said in a statement.

With the deployment of these vehicles, Ola claims to have the largest EV 2W fleet in the country.

The company will scale up the e-Bike services throughout India by the end of this year, the statement added.

The company will offer Ola e-bike service at prices starting at Rs 25 for 5 kilometer (km), Rs 50 for 10 km, Rs 75 for 15 km, the Ola eBike service will be the most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities.

Ola Mobility, CEO, Hemant Bakshi said electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space.

He said that the Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot by the company has proven its sustainable value proposition for the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now the company is looking at mass deployments across Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad.

To date, Ola claims to have accomplished more than 1.75 million rides.

Ola has also set up 200 charging stations in Bangalore to service its ebike fleet.

The company announced a growth strategy focussed on ride-hailing, financial services, logistics, and e-commerce.