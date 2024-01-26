Policyholders can select any hospital for treatment

NEW DELHI: In a bid to simplify the health insurance claims, the General Insurance Council, in collaboration with general and health insurance companies, on Thursday announced the launch of the “Cashless Everywhere” initiative.

Under this new initiative, policyholders will have the freedom to select any hospital for treatment, with the assurance of availing a cashless facility, even if the chosen hospital is not currently part of the insurance company’s network.

“In order to ease the burden of policyholders who get treated in a hospital not in the network of the insurance company, the General Insurance Council, in consultation with all the general and health insurance companies, is launching the ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative,” General Insurance Council said in a statement.

Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Chairman of the General Insurance Council, said, “It has been the constant endeavor of the GI Council to simplify the lives of policyholders and bring positive changes that benefit them. With this in mind, we are announcing ‘Cashless Everywhere’ to make customers’ lives easy.”

Singhel said the current system often imposes financial stress and prolonged processes upon policyholders, especially when availing treatment in non-network hospitals. The initiative seeks to transform the claims process into a frictionless experience, thereby enhancing policyholder satisfaction and fostering greater trust in the insurance system.