Ola founder’s Krutrim turns unicorn after raising $50 mn

BENGALURU: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI start-up Krutrim has turned unicorn after raising $50 million in equity. The round was led by investors including Matrix Partners India and others.

Krutrim also becomes the country’s first AI start-up to attain a unicorn status. The funds raised will be instrumental in accelerating the company’s mission to revolutionise the AI landscape, drive innovation, and expand its reach globally, the start-up said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Krutrim said, “India has to build its own AI, and at Krutrim, we are fully committed towards building the country’s first complete AI computing stack.”

“We are thrilled to announce the successful closure of our first funding round, which not only validates the potential of Krutrim’s innovative AI solutions but also underscores the confidence investors have in our ability to drive meaningful change out of India for the world.”

Last month, Krutrim unveiled its base Large Language Model (LLM). With the largest representation of Indian data used for its training, it powers generative AI applications for all Indian languages. Trained by a team of leading computer scientists, based in Bengaluru and San Francisco, this model will power Krutrim’s conversational AI assistant that understands and speaks multiple Indian languages fluently, it said.

Krutrim is a family of Large Language Models, including Krutrim base and Pro that will have multimodal, larger knowledge capabilities, and many other technical advancements for inference. Trained on over 2 trillion tokens, Krutrim accomplishes better performance on multiple well known, global, LLM evaluation benchmarks including MMLU, HellaSwag, BBH, PIQA and ARC, the start-up said.

Krutrim will be available in beta version for consumers in February 2024. Additionally, it will also be available as an API for enterprises and developers, seeking to create AI applications. The company is working on AI infra to develop indigenous data centers and eventually, server-computing, edge-computing and super-computers.