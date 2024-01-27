Ramraj Cotton ropes in actor Rishabh Shetty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu-based ethnic wear brand Ramraj Cotton has roped in ‘Kantara’ movie actor Rishabh Shetty as its new brand ambassador of Ramraj Dhotis, Shirts, and Kurtas.

The company aims to expand its traditional wear brand across the country. As the face of Ramraj, Shetty will play a pivotal role in enhancing the brand’s visibility and resonance in urban as well as rural parts of India, it said in a press note.

This move also aligns with Ramraj Cotton’s commitment to fortify its presence in the Indian market, the dhoti brand claimed. Ramraj Cotton is gearing up for an intensive marketing campaign featuring the ‘Kantara’ movie actor.