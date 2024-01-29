Buyers prefer bigger homes in hope of better investment returns

NEW DELHI: Despite a near double-digit growth in real estate prices, average flat sizes in the country’s top seven cities grew by 11% annually last year – from 1,175 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023, according to the latest report by property consultancy firm Anarock.

In 2021 and 2020, the average flat size across the top 7 cities was comparable to 2022 - 1,170 sq. ft. in 2021 and 1,167 sq. ft. in 2020. The 5-year trend shows a 24% rise – from 1,050 sq. ft. in 2019 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023.

Anarock report says that the National Capital Region (NCR) saw the highest growth (37%) in average flat size in the last one year – from 1,375 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023. The NCR region was followed by two IT and tech hubs- Hyderabad (up 30%) and Bengaluru (up 26%). MMR and Kolkata were the two cities where the average flat sizes decreased in the last one year.

“The supply of bigger luxury homes increased significantly in 2023. Anarock data indicates that more than one lakh units (or about 23%) of the total new launches in 2023 were in the luxury category. The demand for bigger-size homes was kick-started by the pandemic, but there are no signs of it waning three years later,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Group.

Evolving Lifestyle

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) says that the trend for purchasing bigger homes has become more prevalent owing to the Covid induced lifestyle changes and consumers’ evolving behaviour.