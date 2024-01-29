Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal exits board

BENGALURU: Binny Bansal has resigned from ecommerce major Flipkart’s board. This comes after about six months of selling his entire stake in the company. He also recently launched his new start-up OppDoor, which is based in Singapore.

In a statement, Bansal said, “I am proud of the Flipkart Group’s achievements over the past 16 years. Flipkart is in a robust position, with a strong leadership team and a clear path forward, and with this confidence, I have decided to step aside, knowing the company is in capable hands. I wish the team the best as they continue to transform experiences for customers, and I remain a strong supporter of the business.”

He co-founded the e-commerce firm with Sachin Bansal in 2007. Last year, Bansal, who was holding about 1.75% stake in Flipkart, sold his stake to Walmart. In 2018, Walmart paid about $16 billion for a 77% stake in the ecommerce firm.