Grow Indigo secures USD 8 million investment

BENGALURU: Grow Indigo has raised over $8 million in a recent funding round with a cumulative capital raise of more than $23 million to date. The round saw interest from investors globally including participation from Indigo Ag, Mahyco and individuals. Grow Indigo is a joint venture between Indigo Ag and Mahyco that was formed in 2018.

Grow Indigo operates the largest carbon farming platform for smallholder farmers in India.

The platform includes four carbon programs across 13 states and cumulatively aim to reduce/ remove emissions by 20MtCO2e annually from agriculture. About 800,000 acres have already been enrolled in the company’s programs.

“With sustainability at its core, Grow Indigo has now demonstrated adoption of biological inputs and carbon solutions at scale by farmers,” said Usha Barwale Zehr, Executive Chairman of Grow Indigo.