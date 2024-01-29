How to constitute your finances

India celebrated its 75th year of being a republic. It meant organising the country’s power centres so that there is no concentration of power. The idea is to protect the freedom and rights of individuals. Your finances need you to constitute a similar structure. Your current habit is more skewed towards saving money than investing. That needs to change if you wish to secure your financial future. A persistently high inflation rate eats into your savings, and you are left with money that has lesser value than before.

India is a country of savers. Most households save money than invest. There are 50 crore permanent account numbers or PAN card holders and similar bank accounts in India. However, there are merely 4.2 crore unique mutual fund investors. That is despite years of relentless campaigning to tell people that mutual funds are the best way for retail investors to invest.

A considerable amount of money is spet on spreading awareness and encouraging people not just to save but invest. The idea is to beat inflation through regular investing.

The less than 10% participation in mutual funds is also an opportunity for the financial services industry. The market can grow structurally, and these companies can expand the scope of passive investing. From your standpoint, you need to organise things in a way that you can generate a steady surplus every month. Unless you manage that, you cannot start to invest.