Planning to take a personal loan?

It is easy for me to say ‘you should not take personal loans, because I have not taken’. It is so foolish to say do not borrow. Most people are borrowing out of compulsion, not love for the bank!!

Nobody borrows if they can live without that expense. However, people do borrow, and when I spoke to a few of the kids who had borrowed and a couple of bankers…here is what I got as the reasons for borrowing (and I am not including a boy who took a personal loan of R25,000 for getting a tattoo done – I am happy, the tattoo shop owner is a friend!!).

For a major repair in their vehicle: Vehicle meets with an accident (worse, vehicle belongs to the boss!) so Personal Loan goes towards repair costs. This could have been easily avoided by creating a decent size Emergency Fund –so that you could dip into that fund for this ‘vehicle emergency’.

For a medical emergency: Actually, it could be any emergency, but three people said medical emergency. The medical emergency could happen to self, friend, parents, sibling, …does not matter. This could have been avoided by having a sensible amount of medical insurance – basic, top-up, and super top-up. Medical insurance is more difficult to understand –be careful when you take medical insurance.