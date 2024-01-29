Red Sea crisis: No impact on crude supply to India, says HPCL head

NEW DELHI: The ongoing attacks on shipping vessels by Houthi militants in the Red Sea have not impacted the flow of crude oil to India but have elevated the price of freight, said Pushp Kumar Joshi, the chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).

During a post-third quarter earnings call with investors, Joshi attributed the increase in freight costs to the need to reroute shipping vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

However, he also assured that the company doesn’t anticipate any supply disruptions, as HPCL has secured crude oil supplies until mid-April 2024. Joshi explained that the company fulfills 44–45% of its crude oil requirements through term contracts with national oil companies like those in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, while the remainder is sourced from spot purchases or the current market.

“Crude oil supplies have not seen any disruption as of now. This has definitely impacted the freight rates, and freight rates have traveled northward,” said Joshi.