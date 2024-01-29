SpiceJet gets over Rs 900 cr funding; to focus on fleet upgradation, cost-cutting measures

NEW DELHI: With more than Rs 900 crore funding coming in this month, SpiceJet will focus on the upgradation of its fleet and cost-cutting measures, as the no-frills airline works on ways to come out of turbulent times.

In an internal note to the senior staff on Monday, the airline said it now has a substantial bank balance of more than Rs 900 crore, including Rs 160 crore received as an instalment under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).