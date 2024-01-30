Adani completes funding for bond redemption

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has completed the funding for redemption of over Rs 6,200 crore bonds, eight months ahead of their maturity.

The company raised the amount through the issuance of NCDs (non-convertible debentures) which will mature in September this year.

“Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has completed the funding for the $750 million 4.375 notes due September 9, 2024 (Holdco Notes) with the receipt of the funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore ($1,125 million) to the promoters of AGEL,” said the company in an exchange filing.