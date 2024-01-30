Adani Green profit up 148%

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy on Monday reported an over 148% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 256 crore in the three months ending December 2023, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 103 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 2,675 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,256 crore in the same period a year ago.

Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said in a statement the company is working on the world’s largest renewable power plant at Khavda in Gujarat. Operational capacity grew 16%YoY to 8,478 MW with greenfield addition of 700 MW solar-wind hybrid, 304 MW wind and 150 MW solar projects.

Sale of energy rose 59% YoY to 16,293 million units during the April-December 2023, primarily backed by strong capacity addition and improved CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor).