Markets fall in early trade dragged by Bajaj Finance and Reliance

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices declined after beginning the trade on a positive note on Tuesday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of key events due later this week such as the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision.

Also, decline in the stocks of Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries pulled the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.08 points to 71,847.49.

The Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 21,706.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell nearly 4 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro and Tata Motors were among the gainers.