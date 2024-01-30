Meesho cracks down on low-quality merchandise, delists 2 lakh products

NEW DELHI: Softbank-backed Meesho on Tuesday said it has delisted nearly 2 lakh products from its e-commerce platform in the last quarter after quality check and plans to reduce visibility of low-rated items by 20 per cent within six months.

The company said that quality evaluation was conducted through a comprehensive analysis of customer reviews, ratings and feedback.

"Post evaluation, Meesho delisted nearly 2 lakh products in the last quarter alone.

Meesho has further invested in the power of artificial intelligence to fortify quality checks while continuously working to improve key word databases and detection capabilities on the platform," the company said.

The company further said that it determines quality through customer reviews, ratings and feedback as well as through any reported issues or returns related to the product's condition, functionality, or overall satisfaction.