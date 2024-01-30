Sensex, Nifty up by 1.8%; RIL, SBI, HDFC Bank rally

NEW DELHI: Led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), SBI, and HDFC Bank, among others, domestic equity market made a stellar comeback on Monday ahead of the interim budget.

The buoyancy in Dalal Street was also supported by favourable global cues, especially a sharp surge in Asian equities and expectations of favourable outcomes from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net buyers on Monday after six sessions of relentless selling. FPIs net bought shares worth `110 crore on Monday.

The BSE Sensex ended the Monday session with gains of 1,240.90 points at 71,941.57. The NSE Nifty50 rose 385 points to settle at 21,737.60. Broader market indices - mid-caps and small-caps - also ended on a positive note. Investors’ wealth climbed Rs 6 lakh crore on Monday.

“Despite premium valuations, confidence is upheld among investors due to the optimistic environment surrounding the interim budget and recent set of results aligning with forecasts,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.