Toyota halts dispatches of Crysta, Fortuner, Hilux

NEW DELHI: In a setback for car buyers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is suspending the dispatches of its popular models - Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux - temporarily amid the discovery of irregularities in horsepower output certification test on the diesel engines of these models.

TKM said they will continue to take new orders for the three aforesaid models. For cars that have already been dispatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, Toyota said they will explain their customers about this condition. TKM would proceed with registration and delivery for customers who opt to receive their vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) commissions its affiliated firm Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) to develop diesel engines for its cars. As per reports, a probe by an independent probe panel found Toyota Industries cheated on certification tests for three diesel engine models developed for the Japanese automaker.

The employees at Toyota attempted to smooth out the results of horsepower output tests using software that differed from what is used for mass production. The affected engines are used in 10 vehicle models sold globally, including the Innova Crysta, Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Following this Toyota Motor CEO Koji Satu on Monday apologized to customers, suppliers and dealers.