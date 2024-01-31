Auto sales momentum to remain intact in January

Overall auto sales is likely to be boosted by an improvement in domestic sales, said Antique Broking. It pointed out that domestic demand has improved due to more stability in incomes, which has led to better consumption.

Rural dealers are expecting big ticket announcements for the rural economy in the upcoming Union Budget in the union election.

Antique Broking cited better vehicle registration data from different states. “Retail registrations show decent demand across all regions. Entry segment 2W demand continues to show signs of improvement amidst changing preference towards the 125cc+ segment,” said the broker.

Much like in other segments such as the QSR, premium products are likely to continue to do well in automobiles.

Important players, such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, continue to launch new products in the light of a robust demand.

“Hero MotoCorp continuously launching new products motorcycle segment to strengthen its positioning in premium segment. After the successful launch of Harley Davidson 440, the company has introduced Maverick 440 in a roadster style. Along with that company has also introduced the Xtreme 125. Similarly, BAL has also planned for 2-3 model updates/ version per month for next 4-5 months and targets to launch the biggest Pulsar model by Q1FY25,” noted Sharekhan.

Coming to the EV segment in two wheelers, analysts observe that most of the major players in the game are seeking to expand their product portfolios.

“...all three legacy players (HCML, BAL & TVSM) are playing in EV segment via one brand, but it is expected that these legacy players would expand their product portfolio in EV segment as they have been continuously expanding their distribution network for EVs and have stabilized supply chains,” said analysts from Sharekhan.