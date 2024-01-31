Call drops will remain priority: New TRAI chief

NEW DELHI: Checking call drops, providing quality service, and aligning with the new Telecommunications Act are some of the priorities for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), said Anil Kumar Lahoti, the new Chairman of the regulator body.

Lahoti, the former Chairman of the Railway Board, has been appointed as the Chairman of Trai and has assumed his duties from Tuesday. The position had been vacant for nearly four months since the retirement of PD Vaghela on September 30.

“Of course, the first priority is the quality of service. It is a very broad domain with quite a lot under it, so that will remain the priority. This is a sector where new challenges emerge every day, particularly in terms of regulation, and we have to keep pace with them. The new telecom bill has come, and we have to align with it and ensure that it is properly implemented,” said Lahoti.

Lahoti, the new chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers from the 1984 batch. He was superannuated as Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, on August 31, 2023, after a career spanning 36 years and 11 months in Indian Railway.