Soumya Ghosh, Niranjan Rajadhyaksha among four appointed as full-time members of 16th Finance Commission

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed four full-time members for the 16th Finance Commission.

They include Ajay Narayan Jha, former member, 15th Finance Commission and former secretary, expenditure, ministry of finance; Annie George Mathew, former special secretary, of expenditure; Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director, Artha Global; and Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

Earlier, the government had appointed former vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya as the Chairman of 16th Finance Commission.

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, who is joint secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as the secretary to the Commission.