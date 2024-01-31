TCS bags 15-year contract with UK-based Aviva

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a 15-year deal with the UK’s insurance, wealth and retirement provider Aviva to transform its UK life business.

This partnership will serve more than 5.5 million life and pensions policies and will also enhance the IT major’s growth momentum in the UK.

The company did not disclose the deal size. TCS said it will leverage its BaNCS based platform and contextual knowledge to improve service quality and enhance the experience for all stakeholders including policyholders, advisers, and operational staff. It added that this will enable quicker resolutions, improved access to information and better outcomes for Aviva’s customers.

TCS has been in the UK for over 45 years and works with over 200 businesses including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda and Boots. It currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region’s biggest IT employers.