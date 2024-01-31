Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services after six to seven months: CEO

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) will launch its 5G services in the country in the next six to seven months, said Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra on Tuesday.

Moondra, while speaking to analysts the day after its quarterly result, said that by then there will be clarity on how to monetise the technology in the country. “I think we will at least have the benefit of seeing what the 5G adoption is doing. I think significant investments have been made on the 5G front, with significant Capex being incurred. The challenge that we see today is that there is no monetization happening. In fact, the way 5G is priced today actually results in a discount on 4G because whatever is being used on 5G is not counted at all,” said Moondra.

India officially launched 5G technology in October 2022. Subsequently, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already launched 5G services in more than 7,764 and 5,000 cities, respectively. However, the third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea, is yet to start its commercial 5G services.

For the pilot phase, the company has installed 5G BTS in two cities: Pune and Delhi.