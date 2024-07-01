CIL’s production grows 8% to 189.3 MT in Q1, FY 2025

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has reported an 8% increase in coal production to 189.3 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter ending June for FY 2025. This marks an increase of 13.8 MT compared to the corresponding quarter of FY 2024 when the production was 175.5 MT.

“Exceeding the target of 189.2 MTs, CIL achieved 100% satisfaction in Q1 of the current fiscal year. All seven producing arms of CIL showed positive growth, with five of them surpassing their respective targets,” said Coal India in a press statement.

CIL’s output for June 2024 rose to 63 MT, a 9% increase over June 2023, which saw production of 58 MT.

“Driven by strong production growth and increased coal loading, CIL’s total supplies rose to 198.4 MT during April-June 2024, reflecting a 6% year-on-year increase. This increase of 11.4 MT came on top of a high base of 187 MT,” the statement added.

“With power demand rising sharply, CIL’s supplies to coal-fired plants grew by 4% to 160 MT during Q1 FY 2025, a year-on-year increase of 6 MT. In the same period of FY 2024, CIL’s off-take to thermal power plants was 154 MT,” CIL noted.

CIL’s supplies to the non-power sector reached 38.4 MT, marking a 16% growth for the April-June 2024 period, the highest ever for Q1. On average, CIL loaded 325.7 rakes per day to the power sector during the first three months of the current financial year, up from 306.7 rakes per day in Q1 FY 2024, representing a growth of 6%. A rake corresponds to approximately 4,000 tons of coal.

Overall, the average coal loading registered a robust double-digit growth of 10.3% year-on-year, reaching 367.2 rakes per day. This compares to 333 rakes per day in the same period last year.

Coal inventory at CIL’s pitheads stood at 81.5 MT at the end of Q1 FY 2025, 40% higher than the 58 MT recorded in the comparative period last year, ensuring an ample buffer to meet any sudden increase in demand.