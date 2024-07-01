Do you want to really lock in your money?

There is a big lure of investing in asset classes which have a degree of being difficult to access, and exclusive club privileges. Whenever a person is approached by a good marketing team selling things like private equity, high end unit linked plans, PMS, AIF, they have adequate budgets to guile you into signing the cheque.

I met a man who wanted to invest R1 crore in a private equity fund raising. This fund was being run by a person with a lot of qualification and was raising money for 7 years –with a clause saying it could be delayed by say 3 years. So this money was going to be locked in for 7 to 10 years.

His net-worth was R4 crore and he already had R50 lakh in a PMS(Portfolio Management Service). I asked him to find out the status of that investment. He was gung ho about it. However, what he heard was bad news. The fund was stuck and he would be lucky to get 70% of the money over the next 3 years. So it was a case of 7 years –with negative returns. When your NW is R4 crore –and you are still building a nest egg does it make sense to lock up (and eventually lose) 15% of your portfolio?

NO. It makes no sense at all. Who are the people who should invest in schemes where money can be locked in for a decade…