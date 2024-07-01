Essential tips and guidelines for Income Tax Return filing

NEW DELHI: As the deadline for filing income tax returns on July 31 is approaching, it’s essential for individual taxpayers to submit their ITR in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is essential for several reasons. It ensures compliance with the law, helping you avoid penalties for late submission.

By filing on time, you can claim any eligible tax refunds while also providing important financial documentation for loans or other transactions.

Additionally, regular filing builds a strong financial history, which can be beneficial in the long term.

It is to be noted that under the new tax regime, individuals with a net taxable income of up to R7 lakh are eligible for a tax rebate under section 87A. For those opting to pay taxes under the old regime, the rebate limit remains at R5 lakh.