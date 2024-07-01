How bull markets induce risks

Share prices are driven by greed and fear. It is a fight between two powerful emotions. Investors and traders in India and abroad are tracking Indian equities more closely than ever. That is reflected in the rising participation of retail and foreign investors in Indian markets. The latest data from the National Stock Exchange shows that the market capitalization to gross domestic product ratio of the Indian stock markets was never so high.

Indian shares are trading at a much higher value than the GDP at 125%. The number of unique investors on the NSE is at 9.5 crore. According to the latest monthly bulletin, the stock exchange also claims global dominance in the Equity Index Options segment, with a 98% global share in contracts traded in May 2024.

Benchmark indices like the Sensex and the NSE Nifty are at a record high. India’s equity options are traded as if no other derivative instruments exist worldwide.

The sentiment about Indian equities is primarily driven by the long-term stability and growth that the Indian economy offers to investors.

While you feel good about the euphoria, there are many things to read, learn, and see, rather than just put your money into it. You do not need to dive deep or sign up for online courses. You can do that by monitoring public information. You need to know the right things to look out for before you do any transaction. Knowledge is often the best way to protect yourself against market risks. Understanding the risks could help you move to the next level regarding wealth creation.