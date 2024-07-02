19-kg cylinder price cut Rs 30, aviation turbine fuel up 1.2 per cent

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 1.2 per cent on Monday while reducing prices for commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders.

As per the latest price notification, commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants will now cost Rs 1,646 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi. The ATF price was hiked by Rs 1,179.37 per kilolitre to Rs 96,148.38 per kl in the national capital, following a 6.5 per cent (Rs 6,673.87 per kl) reduction on June 1. In Mumbai, the ATF rate rose to Rs 89,908.30 per kl from Rs 88,834.27.

This marks the fourth consecutive monthly reduction in rates for commercial cylinders. The price was last decreased by Rs 69 per cylinder on June 1, following reductions of Rs 19 per cylinder on May 1 and Rs 30.5 on April 1. The price of cooking gas used in domestic households remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.