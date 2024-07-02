SEBI pressured brokers to close short positions in Adani stocks: Hindenburg Research

NEW DELHI: India’s capital market regulator Sebi pressured brokers behind the scenes to close short positions in Adani stocks under the threat of expensive and perpetual investigations, said US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on Tuesday.

“Our understanding from discussions with sources in the Indian market is that SEBI’s surreptitious aid of Adani commenced almost immediately post-publication of our January 2023 report. Following our report, we were told that SEBI pressured brokers behind-the-scenes to close short positions in Adani under the threat of expensive, perpetual investigations, effectively creating buying pressure and setting a ‘floor’ for Adani’s stocks at a critical time,” said the research firm in an update to its initial report that came out in January 2023.

Hindenburg also questioned why Sebi failed to name Kotak Bank and its boss Uday Kotak in its observations as the private lender as well as the brokerage firm created and oversaw an offshore fund, used by an unnamed investor, to profit from a crash in Adani stocks.

“While SEBI seemingly tied itself in knots to claim jurisdiction over us, its notice conspicuously failed to name the party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank, one of India’s largest banks and brokerage firms founded by Uday Kotak, which created and oversaw the offshore fund structure used by our investor partner to bet against Adani. Instead, it simply named the K-India Opportunities fund and masked the “Kotak” name with the acronym “KMIL”, said Hindenburg. KMIL refers to Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd, an asset management company.

It added, “Uday Kotak, founder of the bank, personally led Sebi’s 2017 Committee on Corporate Governance. We suspect SEBI’s lack of mention of Kotak or any other Kotak board member may be meant to protect yet another powerful Indian businessman from the prospect of scrutiny, a role SEBI seems to embrace.”

In a clarification, KMIL said Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm, "Kotak Mahindra International Limited (KMIL) and KIOF unequivocally state that Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm nor has it ever been an investor in the Fund. The Fund was never aware that Hindenburg was a partner of any of its investors. KMIL has also received a confirmation and declaration from the Fund’s investor that its investments were made as a principal and not on behalf of any other person."

Hindenburg informed that it made $4.1 million in gross revenue through "gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship" and just $31,000 through its short position of the conglomerate's US bonds. It, however, did not name the investor.