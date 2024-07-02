Capgemini announces Rs 1000 crore investment for new facility in Chennai

BENGALURU: Capgemini on Tuesday announced the development of a new facility in Chennai and stated that it will invest about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years.
The IT and consulting services firm said the 5,000-seat facility in Chennai will be completed by April 2027.
The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilize recycled materials, and implement rainwater harvesting during construction, the company said in a statement.
Capgemini said the new facility will become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. Equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, it will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI, and many more.
The facility will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centres, and specialized onboarding rooms. Additionally, wellness centres, town halls, gymnasiums, and modernized cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment, the company added in the statement.
Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and the Middle East at Capgemini, said, "We are delighted to commence the construction of our new facility in Chennai. This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. As a leader shaping the future of the industry, we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities."
The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion. In India, the firm has about 175,000 employees working across 13 locations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. The Group’s total headcount stood at 337,200 as of March 31, 2024, with the offshore workforce representing 57% of the total headcount, about 192,000 employees.
For the quarter ended April 2024, the Capgemini Group reported revenues of €5,527 million. Its revenues in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region (8% of Group revenues) were down -1.7%, almost entirely driven by the Financial Services and TMT sectors.