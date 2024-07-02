Capgemini announces Rs 1000 crore investment for new facility in Chennai

BENGALURU: Capgemini on Tuesday announced the development of a new facility in Chennai and stated that it will invest about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years.

The IT and consulting services firm said the 5,000-seat facility in Chennai will be completed by April 2027.

The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilize recycled materials, and implement rainwater harvesting during construction, the company said in a statement.

Capgemini said the new facility will become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. Equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, it will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI, and many more.

The facility will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centres, and specialized onboarding rooms. Additionally, wellness centres, town halls, gymnasiums, and modernized cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment, the company added in the statement.