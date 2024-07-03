NEW DELHI: Big property developers continue to sign high-profile land deals in Bengaluru. A day after Mumbai-based Godrej Properties acquired a 7-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a luxury housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,200 crore, Puravankara Limited on Tuesday said it has bagged a 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru.

Puravankara said the saleable area of the project will be about 750,000 sq ft, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of 900+ crore. The company recently announced the acquisition of a 12.75 acre land parcel in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road and Lokhandwala in Mumbai, with a potential GDV of Rs 5,500 crore over the project lifecycle.

“With the acquisition of landowner share of 820,661 sq ft in Provident Adora De Goa, Provident Botanico and Provident Capella, along with the 7.26 acres of land in Hebbagodi, the group has added a potential total GDV of Rs 1,550 crore in addition to the recent acquisitions in Mumbai,” said Ashish Puravankara, MD of Puravankara Limited.