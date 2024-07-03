Hexaware Technologies to recruit 8,000 employees across countries

BENGALURU: Technology solutions provider Hexaware Technologies has plans to hire between 6,000 and 8,000 employees globally in 2024, including India. This is for offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK.

In India, it plans to hire for locations including Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The hiring initiative will target a variety of in-demand skills with a particular emphasis on SeviceNow Tech Leads, Automation Testing Specialists (API), AEM Architects, Big Data Leads, and Workday Financial Consultants.

“We’re actively seeking talented individuals across the globe to join our team. I’m thrilled to announce that Hexaware is expanding,” said Rajesh Balasubramanian, executive Vice President & Global Head – Talent Supply Chain at Hexaware.

It said city-specific hirings would focus on Hyderabad and Noida (ITSM, HRSD, ServiceNow), Coimbatore and Bengaluru (Azure Databricks, Python, ADF), and Hyderabad.