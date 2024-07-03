Jobs in unicorns record 30 per cent growth in June

BENGALURU: Though there has been no significant recruitment activity in the IT and start-up industries, tier-2 and tier-3 cities showed signs of improvement in June. Unicorns recorded about 30% growth in June, as per the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

As far as hiring in the IT industry is concerned, the report highlighted that with 16% hiring, Jaipur, Kochi (6%) and Delhi-NCR (4%) emerged as bright spots.

In the FMCG sector, Mumbai (34%), Bengaluru (24%) and Delhi (23%) witnessed their strong performances. Though fresher hiring saw only 3% increase, professionals with over 16 years of experience saw a 41% growth. The report added that hiring in pharma or biotech witnessed notable growth in cities such as Hyderabad (18%), Baroda (27%) and Mumbai (14%).

Pawan Goyal, chief business officer of Naukri.com, said, “As we have reported over the past year, the power dynamic shift in the Indian hiring landscape is well and truly underway with mini-metros consistently outpacing their metro counterparts. Gujarat has been a silver lining in an otherwise turbulent market and it is now encouraging to see emerging cities in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur and Udaipur join the fray.” In June, AI-ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) and FMCG with 205 and 12% showed positive growth.

However, Global Capability Centers (-7% YoY), BPO (-9%) and education (-9%) dragged down the overall index. Cities in Rajasthan and Gujarat witnessed resilience, with 36% Jodhpur, 21% Kota, 13% Udaipur and 13% Surat leading in new job creation. Both Bengaluru and Mumbai experienced declines in hiring in June.

Unacademy lays off 250 employees

BENGALURU: Edtech unicorn Unacademy has fired about 250 employees as the start-up is looking to streamline operations. In a statement to TNIE, a company spokesperson confirmed the layoff and said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance business efficiency, we have undergone a restructuring exercise. This was necessary keeping in mind its goals and vision for the year, as we focus our efforts on sustainable growth and profitability.”