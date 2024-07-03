With almost $800 million revenue, India overtakes US to become largest market for Herbalife

MUMBAI: Direct seller Herbalife Nutrition, the health and wellness firm from the US, has said India has become the largest revenue contributor to the Los Angeles based parent among all the 94 countries in which it’s present in 2023 with a revenue of $796.6 million of its $5 billion global income. This is up 17.6 percent over the previous year, overtaking the US that had been its largest market from its launch in 1980.

The Bengaluru-based Herbalife India, where it has a global R&D centre and a food and ayurveda lab, also announced its entry into skincare products based on ayurveda under the Vritilife outer nutrition range. The company had in 2020 entered the ayurveda segment focusing on inner nutrition.

The newly-launched skin care range includes facial cleansers, facial toners, facial serums and moisturizers, which are placed in the luxury range, said Ajay Khanna, the managing director of Herbalife India.

He expects the ayurveda range to fetch 5 percent of the topline over the next five years.

“From a revenue perspective, we are the largest for the group, overtaking China. In fact we overtook China in 2023 with sales rising by 17.6 percent to $796.6 million for the fiscal year ending December 2023. In absolute terms sales increased by $119.5 million over December 2022,” Khanna told TNIE but refused to share the margins or net profit.