Govt to grant visa to Chinese workers in non-PLI sectors

NEW DELHI: The government is considering granting visas to Chinese technicians/workers for non-PLI sectors as well.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, of the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a media briefing that the department is also working on a streamlined visa process for strategic sectors that do not have the PLI benefits.

"We are in the process of drawing up a similar streamlined process for non-PLI sectors as well. The final decision has not been taken but we are moving in that direction and we are hopeful that it will be done," said the DPIIT secretary.

He further said that the department has already drawn up a streamlined process for PLI beneficiaries.

“We are trying to extend it to other non-PLI beneficiaries who are operating in those same strategic sectors since one is getting a subsidy and visa relaxation, the others should also get a streamlined Visa process if not subsidy,” He added

The secretary, however, refused to name the specific non-PLI sectors that may get the benefit of visa relaxation.

Industries have requested the government to ease the visa process for Chinese technicians and workers in India as there is a significant skill gap in the country.

The government had earlier agreed to ease the visa norms for Chinese workers for sectors availing PLI benefits. However, now the government is also considering extending the relaxed Visa norms to strategic non-PLI sectors.

When asked if the government is considering the demands of any sectors for expansion of the PLI scheme, Rajesh Kumar Singh said consultations have always been ongoing and industry demands are always there for extension of PLI. However, he cannot announce the sectors unless the government has finalized anything on this.