Sebi chief wants market makers to voluntarily report misconduct

MUMBAI: Markets watchdog Sebi has urged market makers to proactively report malpractices, saying there is an urgent need to have trust and integrity in markets so that investors have confidence in them and the regulator.

Addressing portfolio managers, the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch here Thursday called on industry stakeholders to proactively report any malpractices within their sectors. This, she emphasized, is crucial to maintain investor trust—a cornerstone for a growing market.

“Trust is the foundation of growth,” Buch told a conference organised by the Association of the Portfolio Managers. “If the trust is belied, the edifice of the system will come down like a pack of cards. It is important that everyone, including the regulators, maintains this trust.”

This regulatory tightening is part of Sebi's broader efforts to curb potential market manipulation and ensure transparent operations across the financial ecosystem.