Sensex at Mount 80k: More to come, says report; cites inflation, unemployment as worries

At a time when Sensex has scaled Mount 80000 and is looking at taming new heights comes a report that India ranks among the top three most optimistic markets in the world.

According to the June 2024 Report of the Ipsos What Worries the World global survey, India at 69% ranks only below Singapore (79%) and Indonesia (70%) on the optimism index.

Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO, explained the reasons for optimism as he saw it.

"As a market, India has been quite stable. The government has been taking steps to offset the impact of global macro conditions on the citizens, to a large extent. Whether it is fuel prices or inflation; growing economy, now the fifth largest and fuelled by domestic consumption; or India being a dominant voice of Global South; being a part of several global forums, whether BRICS, or QUAD, special invitee to the G7 Summit; with strides in technology and a mighty military power, is resonating well with the citizens and they feel re-assured of the future," Adarkar noted.

The survey comes during a month that saw Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party miss out on a simple majority, ending up 63 seats below their 2019 tally of 303.

With 240 seats for his party, Modi is now leading an NDA government that is reliant on support from two key allies - Chandrababu Naidu's TDP that won 16 seats and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) that won 12 seats. Experts had agreed the results reflected a significant drop in confidence levels in the government.