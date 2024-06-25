Bet on Budget 2024 bringing tax reliefs; it could pay off this time

The tax-cut expectations fairy is back in the spotlight with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman preparing to present her seventh union budget next month.

The hankering for lower tax rates isn't uncommon ahead of every budget, but this time the bridge doesn't seem too far to cross.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party couldn't wing it on its own to form the government, it's wagered that his coalition partners will bring pressure to bear on Sitharaman and team to be generous. In particular, personal income taxpayers are rarely appreciated for their unrequited payments and waiting endlessly to be rewarded with lower taxes.

Moreover, private consumption, the biggest engine that runs the growth fountain, is pulsing at its slowest pace ever and given the high prices of vegetables, fruits and everything else, only an income tax rate cut is the seen as the surest way to leave more money in the hands of households.

The big question though is whether Sithraman will tweak tax reliefs or reduce tax rates to achieve this. One would like to see both, but then chance would be a fine thing.

While we await the actual announcements, it's speculated that the government is considering a pretty wide range of things to do. From lowering rates for certain categories of individual income earners to boost consumption to raising the annual cash dole to small farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, to increasing payments under the minimum job guarantee programme, and so on. There's talk of introducing a new tax bracket even, besides increasing the current limit of deduction under section 80C to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. It has remained unchanged since 2014 and the much-needed revision will be a crowd-pleaser.