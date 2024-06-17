Can record-breaking Nirmala Sitharaman pull off a dream budget come July?

Conscious of the wide expectations, Sitharaman addressed the ball on day one. While emphasizing that the government was fully committed to ensuring 'ease of living' for citizens, she stressed in the same breath that the government will continue its reforms agenda initiated after 2014, which includes the fiscal glide path.



Regardless of who's at the helm, we all want one thing: That the government should spend more, tax less and borrow even lesser. The very idea flatters us all, but in reality, it's like asking for a shorter Monday and a longer Sunday, which is simply impossible. For, every increase in government spending will have to be matched either by higher taxes or borrowings. And the lure of higher tax proceeds or higher growth paying for additional spending is nothing but squaring the circle.



So which way will Sitharaman tilt when she presents the union budget next month? Will she stick to fiscal prudence or open the purse strings?

Whatever she chooses, her priorities will remain the same, which is to boost growth without hurting inflation and create jobs and improve income levels. There's an undeniable stress in agriculture sector to deal with, while consumption, particularly in rural areas, needs an urgent revival. It's also essential to sustain the capex momentum even though private investments are showing proof of life.

The BJP's election manifesto rightly talked about expanding the free health insurance programme to senior citizens, piped cooking gas connections, free food rations for the next five years, and free electricity to poor households, among others. It also mentioned a broader government push towards supply-side reforms including higher infrastructure spending (both digital and physical), a manufacturing push and creating employment opportunities. But more programmes need to be rolled out covering education and health.

While doing so, Sitharaman will be watchful about fiscal deficit. During the interim budget in February, Sitharaman set herself a 5.1% target for FY25, and thanks to more-than-budgeted tax revenues, rating agencies expect that the actual figure will be plenty handsome. In fact, the S&P Global Ratings even dangled the ratings upgrade carrot should India stick to fiscal consolidation in the next two years.