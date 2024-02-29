Has extreme poverty vanished in India? And is it time for the poverty line to be redrawn?

For long, the Tendulkar estimate has been considered low for a growing economy like India, and hence the government formed another expert group led by Dr C Rangarajan to relook. Subsequently in 2014, the Rangarajan Committee suggested a slightly higher monthly threshold of Rs 1,407 (Rs 47 per day) for urban areas and Rs 972 (Rs 33 per day) for rural areas. But this wasn't accepted and so we continue to live with the Tendulkar poverty line adopted way back in 2009.

Now, the chorus for increasing the poverty line is growing louder with the economy growing steadily. The latest consumption expenditure survey too further confirms the changing expenditure patterns of households reinforcing the need to move away from the existing extreme poverty line of $2.15 per person per day to the lower-middle income poverty line of $3.65.

In fact, just before the pandemic, a 2020 IMF working paper by economists Dr Surjit Bhalla, Karan Bhasin and Arvind Virmani noted that poverty decreased and just about 2.5% of the population were below extreme poverty during 2019-2020. They sought an increase in the threshold to World Bank's $3.2 (now $3.65), where an estimated 26.5% of Indians were living. And for the first time in Indian statistical history, the paper incorporated the effect of fiscal interventions like cash and in-kind transfers and subsidies and found that only 0.9% of Indians were extremely poor, living on less than $1.9 per person per day, and 18.2% were poor living on $3.2 per day in 2020.

Later, the pandemic struck, pushing all those living on the breadline back into extreme poverty. Though income losses were partly offset by subsidies and cash transfers, it's undeniable that household incomes and expenditures suffered badly. Amid concerns that poverty rates may have plunged unfathomable depths, Bhalla's subsequent IMF working paper in 2022 shows that extreme poverty stood below or equal to 1% during the pandemic years, thanks to government interventions.

In contrast, the World Bank's most recent estimate (released in 2022) puts India's poverty rate at 11.9% during the pandemic year 2021. Other private estimates too share similar higher rates. One of the reasons for these wide ranging estimates is the difference in survey methodologies and the recall periods, or the duration of time over which the survey respondents are asked to list their expenditures.