Refreshing changes in the 18th Lok Sabha

Bigger role in House panels, more time for debates

In many ways, the 18th Lok Sabha is set to look different from the previous one. While the previous Modi governments in 2019 and 2014 enjoyed a brute majority, the new Lok Sabha will see a diminished version of it. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA won 353 seats, out of which, the BJP alone secured an unprecedented 303. In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats.

Achary says with the increase in the numbers, the Opposition is set to get better representation in various Parliamentary panels such as the Standing Committees, privilege committees, and Select Committees. “All the committees will be evenly filled. The chairmanship of the committees will also be divided proportionately. The Opposition will get the chairmanship of many committees as they have good numbers,” Achary told this newspaper.

Lack of discussion and not allowing time for the Opposition has been the major bone of contention in the previous Lok Sabha. Achary said that in the new Lok Sabha, the skew will be resolved as the speaking time on an issue is divided in proportion to the strength of parties. “For instance, if the Speaker decides to allocate 10 hours for discussion on an issue, in the new scenario, the government will get six hours to debate and the INDIA bloc with 234 members will get four hours. In the previous Lok Sabha, the ruling party would have got eight hours and the Opposition two hours,” he said.

Another highlight of the 2024 poll results is that the Congress – with the most seats after the BJP – is likely to get the post of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). It increased its tally by one – touching the 100 mark – after Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Vishal Patil extended support to the party.