BJP stalwarts to stay, TDP puts financial support before Ministerial berths

Though the allies are expected to get proportional representation in the ministry, speculations continued on the slots for the TDP and the JD(U).

JD(U) could get up to two ministerial berths, according to them.

The JD(U) is learnt to have submitted the names of Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Sanjay K Jha and Ramnath Thakur, son of late Karpoori Thakur for their ministerial quota.

Following the talks between BJP national president JP Nadda and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, it has been learnt that the saffron party has offered one Cabinet berth and a Minister of State (MoS) position to the TDP in the first phase. The BJP-led NDA will reportedly offer another one or two Minister berths to the yellow party during the Union Cabinet expansion.

While the BJP has reportedly offered Civil Aviation Ministry to the TDP, sources said Naidu has sought either Rural or Urban Development Ministry.

In response, Nadda promised to look into the issue at the time of allocation of portfolios.

Although it is not known exactly what transpired between the duo, it has been learnt that the TDP is hoping to get at least four berths in the Union Cabinet and steered the talks in that direction.

A special package for Andhra Pradesh was also one of the subjects that was discussed.

According to sources, if the TDP bags four Ministerial berths, one each will be allocated to BC and SC leaders, while the two remaining posts will be given to others.

According to a post on X by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Naidu, Srikakula Lok Sabha member will get a cabinet minister post while Pemmasani, Guntur MP, would get a minister of state berth.