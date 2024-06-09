BJP stalwarts to stay, TDP puts financial support before Ministerial berths

NEW DELHI : Amid continuing speculation on ministerial berths of the NDA allies a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his oath of office, what appeared certain was the continuation of over a dozen BJP heavyweights in the outgoing government with the same portfolios.
They include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharamendra Pradhan, Nityanand Rai, Jyotiraditya Scindia, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr Jitendra Singh.
Besides, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Andhra BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and party spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy are expected to be inducted.
Sources also claimed that Modi wants to induct Suresh Gopi, who won the Thrissur seat in Kerala.
“His induction merits attention because the PM wants to give representation of Kerala in view of the coming assembly elections there,” said a senior leader from the South.
It is reported that Suresh Gopi had sought time to complete his pending movie assignments before he takes up his post.
Though the allies are expected to get proportional representation in the ministry, speculations continued on the slots for the TDP and the JD(U).
JD(U) could get up to two ministerial berths, according to them.
The JD(U) is learnt to have submitted the names of Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Sanjay K Jha and Ramnath Thakur, son of late Karpoori Thakur for their ministerial quota.
Following the talks between BJP national president JP Nadda and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, it has been learnt that the saffron party has offered one Cabinet berth and a Minister of State (MoS) position to the TDP in the first phase. The BJP-led NDA will reportedly offer another one or two Minister berths to the yellow party during the Union Cabinet expansion.
While the BJP has reportedly offered Civil Aviation Ministry to the TDP, sources said Naidu has sought either Rural or Urban Development Ministry.
In response, Nadda promised to look into the issue at the time of allocation of portfolios.
Although it is not known exactly what transpired between the duo, it has been learnt that the TDP is hoping to get at least four berths in the Union Cabinet and steered the talks in that direction.
A special package for Andhra Pradesh was also one of the subjects that was discussed.
According to sources, if the TDP bags four Ministerial berths, one each will be allocated to BC and SC leaders, while the two remaining posts will be given to others.
According to a post on X by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Naidu, Srikakula Lok Sabha member will get a cabinet minister post while Pemmasani, Guntur MP, would get a minister of state berth.
"Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country.
Wishing you all the best in your new role!," Jaydev said in the post.
Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha member while Pemmasani, considered to be the richest MP, was elected to the House for the first time.
Naidu focuses more on Central aid, not on Cabinet berths: TDP source
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be lobbying with the Centre for more financial assistance for various projects in the State, rather than insisting on Cabinet berths.
“Though the TDP is the second largest party in the NDA after the BJP, it is not interested in berths in the Cabinet. Instead, Naidu is likely to seek liberal funding to Andhra Pradesh to take up various development projets,” a TDP leader said.
Another TDP leader said Naidu’s first priority is to get the State’s finances back on the rails.
Recalling that the TDP extended unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA government, he said Naidu is of the firm opinion that AP is in need of generous financial assistance from the Centre for taking up projets and funding welfare schemes the TDP has promised in its manifesto.
“The government will have to speed up prestigious projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, besides landing investments to provide jobs to the youth in the State. For taking forward all these works, taking ministerial berths is not the solution. The works for which funds are required come under several Central departments. Instead of bargaining for the Cabinet berths, Naidu is insisting on a special package,” the TDP leader said. “Naidu may seek an exemption from providing matching grant by the State for the Centrally sponsored schemes, considering the fact that its finances are in a mess,” he felt.
“The outgoing YSRC government had not implemented the Centrally sponsored schemes by not coming up with matching grants,” he said, adding at present the Centre bears 60%, while the State needs to provide the remaining 40% funds. “Getting a couple of Cabinet berths is not at all a solution to the problems faced by the State. Andhra Pradesh requires more assistance from the Centre for welfare schemes. For that, the State needs the Centre’s support. Hence, Naidu is making efforts in that direction," the leader explained.
Anupriya Patel, Ram Nath Thakur among others to get ministerial berths
Among the other allies, Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal), Jayant Chaudhary of RLD and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha are likely to get ministerial berths, the sources have said.
From the JDU, former party chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur may get the ministerial posts.
TDP MPs Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu are getting minister posts in Modi 3.0, party leader Jay Galla has announced on X.
