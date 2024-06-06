Will Suresh Gopi's victory change the political landscape of Kerala?

Once the tension and travails of the just-concluded 18th Lok Sabha elections are over, the big question that awaits political analysts will be the future of the bipolar coalition system in Kerala and its consequent impact on Indian politics.

Is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised for growth in Kerala, a state which remained isolated from the Hindutva march in Indian politics for long, given the twin challenges of a strong Communist presence and the powerful pressure groups led by the 45% minorities of Christians and Muslims who are mostly associated with the Congress?

The BJP was waiting for a considerable time to achieve a breakthrough in Kerala elections. So far, it could elect one legislator for the Kerala Assembly in 2016, but the same constituency elected a CPI(M) candidate in 2021, ensuring the closure of the lone account of the BJP.

Till now, both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front were adept at marginalizing the BJP in the electoral canvas as well as the political landscape. Unlike in most states and regions of India, the BJP remained hitherto 'persona non grata' mainly due to its anti-minority stance, especially towards the Muslim community, who constitute 27% of the Kerala population.

Despite having O Rajagopal in the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in AB Vajpayee's ministry and V Muraleedharan in Narendra Modi's ministry from Maharashtra, the mainstream parties in Kerala consistently tried to resist the rise of a third pole in the axis of coalition politics. Nevertheless, the BJP was growing in an incremental manner, from just 2% in the 1982 Assembly elections to nearly 15.56% in the 2019 elections. In the midst, it has won a few local body elections, especially in Palakkad, Kasaragod, Pandalam and a few pockets of Thiruvananthapuram.