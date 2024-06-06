Meme Pooram: Netizens have a field day after Suresh Gopi’s win

The popular Malayalam saying, “onnil pizhachaal moonu”, which roughly translates to if you fail the first time, you will get it the third time (sounds better in Malayalam), turned out to be a prophecy for veteran actor and NDA candidate Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi finally won in Thrissur after losing two elections. Having previously claimed twice that he would take Thrissur (not literally), he finally managed to do so, and that too by a huge margin.

While this may have been a joyous occasion for Gopi and his supporters, many netizens did not share their excitement over how the election results turned out in the cultural capital of the state.