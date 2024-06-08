BJP offers one Cabinet berth & one Minister of State post to TDP for now

VIJAYAWADA: Following the talks between BJP national president JP Nadda and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, it has been learnt that the saffron party has offered one Cabinet berth and a Minister of State (MoS) position to the TDP in the first phase. The BJP-led NDA will reportedly offer another one or two Minister berths to the yellow party during the Union Cabinet expansion.

While the BJP has reportedly offered Civil Aviation Ministry to the TDP, sources said Naidu has sought either Rural or Urban Development Ministry. In response, Nadda promised to look into the issue at the time of allocation of portfolios.

Although it is not known exactly what transpired between the duo, it has been learnt that the TDP is hoping to get at least four berths in the Union Cabinet and steered the talks in that direction. Special package for Andhra Pradesh was also one of the subjects that was discussed.

After his talks with Nadda, the TDP chief chaired a meeting with the newly-elected MPs of his party on the outcome of his discussions with the BJP leadership.

According to sources, if the TDP bags four Ministerial berths, one each will be allocated to BC and SC leaders, while the two remaining posts will be given to others.

Additionally, the TDP has reportedly decided to consider Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, a BC leader, for the Cabinet berth as he scored a hat-trick win in the elections. Either SC leader and Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Amalapuram MP G Harish Madhur or Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar might be the likely choice for the MoS post, sources added.

If the party gets four berths, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy may be considered for one.