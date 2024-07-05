Airtel denies customer data compromise, calls it smear campaign

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, has refuted reports of a data breach compromising customer data.

In response to allegations that the personal details of over 37.5 crore Indian customers were for sale on a popular hacking forum, Airtel dismissed these claims as an unfounded attempt to damage its reputation.

“There has been a report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel’s reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems,” said the company in a press statement.