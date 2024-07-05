NPCI and Network International enable UPI payments in UAE

NEW DELHI: NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) International Payments Limited (NIPL) in partnership with Network International (hereafter mentioned as Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments via Network’s point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the UAE.

This initiative ensures seamless and secure transactions for Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across Network International’s vast merchant network in the UAE. Network has over 200,000 POS terminals across 60,000+ merchants in sectors including retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets among others.

UPI acceptance will be rolled out progressively, covering a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist and leisure attractions including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

In a press release issued on Friday, the NIPL said that by enabling UPI acceptance through its POS terminals, Network will provide a QR-based safe and secure method for facilitating cross-border payments. This will allow Indian tourists and NRIs with Indian bank accounts to use UPI for payments across Network’s POS terminals in the UAE.

According to the press statement, the number of Indian tourists travelling to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is projected to increase to 9.8 million in 2024, with the UAE anticipating 5.29 million arrivals from India.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International, said, “Our partnership with Network International will deepen UPI’s presence in the UAE. By growing UPI payment acceptance across merchants in the UAE, we are not only providing Indian travellers a seamless and familiar payment experience, but also promoting the use of innovative digital payment solutions internationally. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving technological advancement and creating a more connected global payment ecosystem.”