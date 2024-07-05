Star Health Insurance launches home healthcare services in 50 Indian cities

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance company, has announced the availability of its Home Health Care services in over 50 cities across India. This highly personalized, customer-centric offering aims to provide effective healthcare solutions directly at the customer's doorstep, along with seamless and instant claims settlement.

Star Health Insurance has collaborated with leading providers including Care24, Portea, CallHealth, and Athulya Homecare to offer in-home medical care across India. Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, said, "At Star Health Insurance, we believe that technology is a key enabler to fulfil the evolving needs of today's customers. The launch of Home Health Care services is a testament to our commitment to enabling enhanced customer experience through accessible healthcare solutions. Customers can now avail of a 100% cashless home healthcare facility for a range of infectious diseases seamlessly through the Star Health Mobile App."

With India's population exceeding 1.4 billion, the country faces significant healthcare challenges, including limited infrastructure and accessibility for healthcare providers. Star Health Insurance is committed to bridging this gap by ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare. Customers in over 50 cities can receive treatment for infectious ailments including fever, acute gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections (UTI), and acute gastritis by calling or through the Star Health mobile app.

With this collaboration, Star Health Insurance will offer seamless accessibility to primary and critical care, integrated healthcare services, nursing, elderly care, physiotherapists, infant care, lab diagnostics, and pharmacy at the customer's doorstep. The home healthcare service is designed to be convenient and cost-effective for patients compared to traditional hospital care, offering increased comfort and personalized care in the comfort of their own homes, thus reducing stress and anxiety.

Customers can use the toll-free number 044-69006900 to avail of the 100% cashless Home Health Care facility. The end-to-end package covers all expenses, including professional fees, nursing fees, medicine, and lab tests, with no out-of-pocket expenses. Doctors will be available at one's doorstep within a short period, and customers can easily access medication, diagnostic tests, and specialized care.